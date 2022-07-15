Free dental care offered at Chaifetz Arena Saturday, July 16

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Missouri Mission of Mercy is providing dental care free of cost to residents on Saturday.

The event starts at 7 a.m. and is first come, first serve. Organizers urge patients to arrive early because the doors close when the clinic reaches treatment capacity. As many as 1,000 patients should be able to be seen.

Patients ages 5 and older are welcome at the event. Patients will have to fill out a basic registration form. Proof of insurance is not necessary.

Free parking will be available near Chaifetz Arena, where the

Mission of Mercy has been providing free care to those who need it since 2003. The events include hundreds of dental professional volunteers.

For more information on Saturday’s event, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.