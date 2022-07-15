Eastern Missouri Police Academy graduates 9 recruits, all join ranks of area departments

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Nine newly commissioned law enforcement officers are joining the ranks of several area departments.

Thursday evening, the nine graduates received their diplomas as family members pinned their new badges on their uniforms. It’s the culmination of nearly 6-and-a-half months of physical and mental tests at the academy.

“I feel great, we’re done...six months!” said graduate Michael Greene.

Greene, an Army veteran, explored a career in the corporate world before deciding to join the academy.

“I think the most challenging part is getting over a little bit of the self-doubt,” he said. “Sometimes you look at a situation and you’re like, ‘I don’t know if I can do this.’”

But Greene said as time progressed, he gained confidence and with the help of his fellow recruits, tackled each challenge one by one.

“I feel very proud that I’m giving something back to the community,” he said.

The graduates will help fill a void within area departments as law enforcement departments are facing a staffing shortage nationwide.

The St. Charles County Police Department currently has 28 openings, while St. Louis County Police report 76 openings. The O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department is looking for seven more officers after hiring one of the recruits in the class.

“I’m very nervous, I was here for 6-and-a-half months but I know I won’t stop learning my entire career,” said Thomas Delia. He’s following in the footsteps of his father.

“We tried over the years to get him to pursue a different career path but it always came back to this,” said Tracy Delia, his mom. “We’re so excited for him and I know he’s going to do a great job.”

Delia will start his career with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

“I can’t wait to get started,” he said.

