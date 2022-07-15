Area foodbanks need more donations to feed the hungry

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis foodbanks aren’t exempt from the nationwide trend of long lines and increased food costs to meet a growing need.

It’s a full parking lot at Oasis Food Pantry in St. Charles if you drive by on a Tuesday or Thursday night.

“We do have a lot of clients who have been here for a long time but we still get new clients so the need is always there,” Executive Director of Oasis Food Pantry, Mike Wraspir, said.

A walk inside shows more vacant space on the shelves because of the high need for donations in St. Charles County. That’s mainly because donors just aren’t able to give as much because of inflation, supply chain issues and prolonged effects of the pandemic.

Don’t be mistaken, anyone who comes here will walk away with a week’s worth of food, toiletries and kindness from volunteers.

Jack Cochran is back for the third time this year.

“We’re retired,” Cochran explained.” “‘ve had a lot of health issues this past year and a half, you know we ended up in financial problems, just because of the economy.”

Cochran’s story is similar to so many in the area.

Tim Fetsch is the Chief Operations Officer for the St. Louis Area Foodbank. He said 60 percent of neighbors who used the foodbank’s services in the last two years were first-time users.

“Everyone has a right to food and it’s unfortunate when rising costs impacts someone’s ability to provide such a basic need for themselves and their family,” Fetsch said.

The network of 600 pantries across 26 counties moves 125-200,000 pounds of food each day. That’s roughly 50 million pounds of food a year.

He said in January the St. Louis Area Foodbank distributed 3.4 million meals. This past June, it gave away 4.48 million meals.

“The St. Louis community has been wonderful,” Fetsch explained. “Throughout Covid, stepping up to the plate to provide funds to keep people fed. But it doesn’t stop now. The need continues to grow. We may be returning to Covid-like needs.

That’s now tracking towards 5.25 million meals per month by the end of the year.

“Food insecurity is a community issue,” Fetsch shared. “And it’s only going to be solved with community support.”

The St. Louis Area Foodbank gets 71 percent of all the food it gives through donations.

The agency itself only buys 3 percent. In the last year, the foodbank system doubled its purchasing budget to $10 million because of higher food costs.

Government funding covers the rest of the food distributed.

“It can be your neighbor and you may or may not be aware, someone who just lost a job, or suffered through an illness, someone who picks a medical need over rent, where do they spend their money,” Fetsch shared.

Back at Oasis, it really is neighbor helping neighbor. And for that, Cochran is truly thankful.

“Oh my God, tremendous,” Cochran shared. “Tremendously.”

You can donate to the St. Louis Area Foodbank through its website.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.