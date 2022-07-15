4Warn Weather: Hot to Cooler Weekend With Heaviest Rain Sunday

Weather Discussion: A few isolated T’showers possible today, and they will move out of the area this evening as it will be dry and muggy with partly cloudy skies. No problems for the Cards game this evening. If anything, this cloud cover has made it cooler than it could be. Then a few isolated showers or Thundershowers will pop up overnight near and east of St. Louis. Any overnight shower will be spotty and quick, drying up by sunrise.

Saturday looks very hot and humidity will be on the rise with a heat index up to 101 Saturday afternoon. Much of Saturday is dry but let’s watch for a spot shower or storm in the evening.

Then, rain and thunderstorms are likely from Saturday night after midnight through at least Sunday mid afternoon. Some rain may linger to the south during the evening too. It now looks like most areas will get at least some rain and some spots could get hit hard with 1-2″ of rainfall. The heaviest of that rainfall will be Sunday morning, so some spots could see ponding on roads and isolated short term flooding Sunday morning.

It dries out and heats up quickly though for next week. More intense heat looks likely though we’re uncertain how long it sticks around because some models want to push a weak front into the area which may knock the temperatures down slightly. Stay tuned for temperature changes next week, but overall it looks hot!

