4Warn Weather: A Few Showers Today, But The Best Chance is Still This Weekend

Weather Discussion: Showers are dropping SE across the region. A few of these could make it into the STL Metro area but most of the showers stay to our North.

Saturday looks very hot and humidity will be on the rise. The Heat Index is expected to top out around 101 on Saturday and the rain chance is very low.

Rain and thunderstorms are likely from Saturday night after midnight through at least Sunday mid afternoon. Most areas will get at least some rain. A few areas may see beneficial rainfall of over 1″.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.