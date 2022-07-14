Webster Groves woman, 81, sentenced to prison for stabbing daughter to death

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Marjorie Theleman will spend 10 years in prison for stabbing her daughter, who lived with a disability, to death.

Theleman pleaded guilty earlier this month to the killing, which happened at a Fenton hotel in 2019. Theleman removed her daughter, Sharon, from her nursing home before taking here there. Theleman’s relatives said they believed Sharon had dementia.

