WATCH Reside in St. Louis: $3.9M modern farmhouse in Ladue

Sitting on a nearly one-acre lot, 12 Robindale Drive has five bedrooms and five full bathrooms. It also has a state-of-the-art kitchen, spa-inspired primary sui
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LADUE, Mo. (KMOV) – A modern farmhouse is a private retreat in Ladue.

Sitting on a nearly one-acre lot, 12 Robindale Drive has five bedrooms and five full bathrooms. It also has a state-of-the-art kitchen, spa-inspired primary suite, theater and electric car charger.

The 6,202-square-foot home was built in 2018 and is listed for $3,995,000.

Click here to view the listing.

