Teen shoots man who beat up his girlfriend in North City, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot after a 15-year-old defended a 37-year-old woman in North City.

The incident happened before 3 p.m. in the 1900 block of Herbert Street. Police say a 43-year-old man was physically abusing his 37-year-old girlfriend. The teen came and intervened when he saw his neighbor being abused. The two then started to fight, and during the scuffle, the teen shot the man in the leg.

Despite being shot, the 43-year-old went into his house to grab a dragon-handled knife but the teen ran away.

The wounded man was transported to the hospital for treatment and later taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

