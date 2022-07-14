Advertisement

St. Charles man carjacks driver at gunpoint before daylong crime spree through St. Louis County

Nicholas Lima Mugshot
Nicholas Lima Mugshot(St. Louis County Police)
By Nicole Sanders
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 29-year-old St. Charles man was arrested in connection to a slew of crimes across St. Louis County Tuesday.

According to a PC Statement, Nicholas Lima, 29, of St. Charles, carjacked a man at gunpoint in the Northwest Plaza parking lot. Lima sped off in the victim’s Nissan Pathfinder, heading to a Citi Trends store nearby. Once there, he ordered the employee to give over money but he left empty-handed.

He then drove to the Waffle House in Berkeley where he unsuccessfully tried to rob the business at gunpoint.

Police later found Lima in the parking lot of the MetroLink station on Hanely Road inside the Pathfinder. He sped off, leading officers on a chase that ended in Ste. Genevieve County. He was quickly arrested.

“Crime sprees like this will always result in arrest and have the potential of ending tragically,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “I’m grateful that - despite the gun-flourishing - no one was shot or killed.”

Lima is being held on a $150,000 bond on vehicle hijacking with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, and resisting arrest charges.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Monkeypox
Possible case of Monkeypox reported in St. Clair County
Generic gun photo
Teen shoots man who beat up his girlfriend in North City, police say
The St. Clair County Health Department is reporting the county’s first probable case of...
Possible case of monkey pox in St. Clair
Sitting on a nearly one-acre lot, 12 Robindale Drive has five bedrooms and five full bathrooms....
12 Robindale Drive