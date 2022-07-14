St. Charles man carjacks driver at gunpoint before daylong crime spree through St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 29-year-old St. Charles man was arrested in connection to a slew of crimes across St. Louis County Tuesday.

According to a PC Statement, Nicholas Lima, 29, of St. Charles, carjacked a man at gunpoint in the Northwest Plaza parking lot. Lima sped off in the victim’s Nissan Pathfinder, heading to a Citi Trends store nearby. Once there, he ordered the employee to give over money but he left empty-handed.

He then drove to the Waffle House in Berkeley where he unsuccessfully tried to rob the business at gunpoint.

Police later found Lima in the parking lot of the MetroLink station on Hanely Road inside the Pathfinder. He sped off, leading officers on a chase that ended in Ste. Genevieve County. He was quickly arrested.

“Crime sprees like this will always result in arrest and have the potential of ending tragically,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “I’m grateful that - despite the gun-flourishing - no one was shot or killed.”

Lima is being held on a $150,000 bond on vehicle hijacking with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, and resisting arrest charges.

