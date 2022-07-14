Rise in COVID-19 cases reported in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 is tracking the rise in cases across the St. Louis County area as new subvariants spread quickly.

With the health department tracking a rise in covid cases, officials are reminding people to use the tools available to them such as wearing their masks, getting up to date on their vaccine including boosters, and isolating themselves.

All of these will help reduce the increasing number of cases the department is seeing and more variants from forming.

Dr. Thomas Yadegar of Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center said, “at this point, we do have this virus on the run and we need to continue to not allow it to replicate and get a chance to mutate to a stronger variant.”

As of right now, the rolling seven-day average is 393 new cases per day in St. Louis County. That represents a 3.2% increase over a seven-day period.

It’s important to note that this number does not include positive results of most at-home COVID-19 tests. News 4 has been keeping an eye on wastewater data and found that some of the local treatment plants show an increase. Doctors say that what we were doing before, needs to be amended in order to keep cases down.

“In the past, we were saying if you’ve been infected you were probably protected for about three months before immunity wears off,” UC Davis Health Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Dean Blumberg said. “We just throw that out the window with this new strain.”

"

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.