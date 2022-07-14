New apartment complex slated for Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD (KMOV) -- High Street Residential, the residential subsidiary of Trammell Crow Company, announced plans for the firm’s first multifamily project in the Greater St. Louis area. Located at 416 N. Kirkwood Road in Kirkwood, MO, The James will rise five stories and will include 152 apartments and more than 7,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The suburban-urban development is slated to deliver in early 2024.

“The James is situated on a site in Kirkwood that is distinctively ‘suburban urban,’ offering urban walkability and access to great amenities in a suburban location. This creates an environment that is a highly desirable feature for renters and one that crosses generational boundaries,” said Josh Udelhofen, senior vice president with HSR’s Midwest office. “The last large-scale residential project developed in Kirkwood delivered almost two decades ago, meaning that there is a significant lack of new supply. Our development is made possible by Kirkwood’s new zoning policies, which were updated as a result of recommendations made by the city’s new Comprehensive Plan and Downtown Master Plan. The James will be the first large-scale project developed under these new guidelines.”

The James will include a mix of studio to three-bedroom apartments, including a selection of one- and two-bedroom apartments that have an added den. Many units also offer private balconies or terraces. Residents of The James will have access to a desirable amenity collection that includes a club room, a private dining area, a fitness center, a work-from-home center, a pet wash and pet exercise area, and indoor bike storage and repair lounge.

There will also be a large central amenity terrace with a resort-style pool, grill stations, outdoor games and a pergola. The building will offer 285 parking spaces, including 185 covered spaces exclusively for residents and 100 surface spaces for guests and retail users. A new public plaza will be built and will provide access to the development’s retail offerings.

ESG Architecture & Design is serving as the architect of record and Brinkmann Constructors is the general contractor for the development.

The James is in Kirkwood’s Historic Downtown District, offering residents walkable amenities that include a variety of dining, entertainment and shopping. In addition to its historic CBD, Kirkwood boasts several community parks and a new state-of-the-art Performing Arts Center. The community is easily accessible to major employers throughout the greater St. Louis region due to its adjacency to three major interstates (I-44, I-64, and I-270). Nearly every major employment center in the area can be accessed by vehicle within 20 minutes.

