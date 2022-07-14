Possible case of Monkeypox reported in St. Clair County

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - The St. Clair County Health Department is reporting the county’s first probable case of Monkeypox in St. Clair County.

Reports say the individual might have contracted it from out-of-state travel. They had minimal contact with the public, and anybody in close contact with the individual was alerted.

Monkeypox does not spread easily as the COVID-19 virus. The virus can be spread through close physical contact with body fluids, sores, items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores, or through respiratory droplets. Monkeypox can last up to two to four weeks.

Anyone with a rash that looks like Monkeypox should contact their healthcare provider. There have been 152 confirmed cases in Illinois since July 13, according to the CDC.

For more information about the virus click here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.