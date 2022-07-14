Parson to sign $15M bill in St. Louis, tour Wentzville crisis center

ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will be making several stops in St. Louis Thursday.

At 9 a.m., the governor will head to the Cortex District to sign a bill that provides $15 million in grant funding to make pharmaceuticals and semiconductor microchips in the area. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones will join Parson in celebrating the grant approval.

Later, Parson will then visit the Wentzville Behavioral Health Crisis Center.

