Advertisement

Parson to sign $15M bill in St. Louis, tour Wentzville crisis center

By Nicole Sanders
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will be making several stops in St. Louis Thursday.

At 9 a.m., the governor will head to the Cortex District to sign a bill that provides $15 million in grant funding to make pharmaceuticals and semiconductor microchips in the area. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones will join Parson in celebrating the grant approval.

Later, Parson will then visit the Wentzville Behavioral Health Crisis Center.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

STL Co. COVID graphic
Rise in COVID-19 cases reported in St. Louis County
Webster Groves stabbing
Webster Groves woman, 81, sentenced to prison for stabbing daughter to death
charges in fentanyl death
Charges in mother of three's overdose death
Webster Groves stabbing
Webster Groves woman sentenced for daughter's death