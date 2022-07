ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The organization “Dress for Success” is partnering with “Focus Features” to host a dress and suit donation drive Thursday.

The event runs until 8 p.m. The first 25 donors get tickets to see the new movie, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, which is all about one woman’s quest for a Christian Dior dress.

