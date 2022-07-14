Charges issued for man accused of kidnapping, abusing ex-girlfriend in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was charged Thursday for physically abusing and kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in St. Louis County.

Police responded to a call Wednesday at Koeneman Park, located in the 8900 block of Lucas and Hunt Road, around 10:15 p.m. They found a woman running towards them and discovered cuts on her abdomen and upper lip.

Reports say that Otis Johnson, 47, and his ex-girlfriend were at Mally’s Market to get food and later began to argue. Johnson allegedly forced her to get back into the car after she attempted to get away from him, and drove to Koeneman Park.

Once they arrived, Johnson choked the victim until she lost consciousness, according to police. The suspect dragged her out of the car by her hair and began choking her again. Reports say that Johnson also struck her with his hands and feet.

When police arrived, the suspect fled into a wooded area. Using a K-9 partner, officials located and arrested Johnson and took him into custody.

Johnson was charged with second-degree domestic assault, third-degree domestic assault, first-degree kidnapping, and resisting arrest. He is being held on a $100,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

