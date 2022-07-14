BODY CAM VIDEO: Hazelwood Police Chief blows more than twice legal BAC limit during traffic stop

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Body camera footage shows a nearly 30-minute traffic stop in May when Hazelwood Police Chief Gregg Hall was pulled over and his blood alcohol level was found to be more than 2-and-a-half times the legal limit.

An O’Fallon, Missouri police officer pulled Hall over just before 3:30 that morning on Highway K.

“The reason I pulled you over...You’ve been weaving quite a bit,” the O’Fallon officer said to Hall during the stop.

The officer learned the man he pulled over also carried a badge.

“I’m actually the police chief,” Hall can be heard saying through the body cam audio.

Hall is a 43-year veteran of the force and has been Hazelwood Police Chief for nearly a decade.

The officer started a series of sobriety tests on Hall, including a breathalyzer. The officer’s supervising sergeant showed up at the traffic stop, and the two officers discussed the results.

“He is hammered drunk right now,” one of the officers said. “Yep, yeah, he’s over a 2.”

Hall’s lawyer, Travis Noble, alleges that test doesn’t count. Missouri law requires a 15-minute observation period before a breathalyzer. Based on the video footage, the test happened a little over 10 minutes into the stop.

“It would be impossible for them to move the case forward in this situation,” Noble said.

Hall was given another sobriety test, which Noble also claims shouldn’t have happened.

Former O’Fallon Police Chief John Neske showed up at the traffic stop and talked to Hall.

“If you don’t mind, I will take him home,” Neske said to an officer on the scene. “I have known him for a lot of years.”

The traffic stop ended with no arrest or ticket. A spokesperson called it a personnel matter and refused to say if the chief is still serving or if he is on leave.

Neske retired a few days after the traffic stop. The city said his retirement was planned a year ago and had nothing to do with the traffic stop. O’Fallon’s new police chief said he is investigating the incident.

The St. Charles County Prosecutor’s Office said police have not asked the office to look at the case.

