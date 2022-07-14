4Warn Weather: More Heat, Highest Rain Chance Arrives Sunday

Weather Discussion: Heat continues to remain high in the mid to upper 90s Friday and Saturday. Humidity will creep up too, by Saturday the heat index will peak around 101. Rain chances are slim but let’s watch for a spot shower Friday afternoon-evening, and again Saturday evening-night. The rain chances ramp up after Midnight into Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered rain and storms. This would be much needed rain, we are over 3″ below normal since June 1st on rainfall.

More intense heat arrives next week, highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.