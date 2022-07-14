4Warn Weather: Getting Hotter & More Humid

Weather Discussion: This afternoon will be a little bit hotter. Fortunately the humidity levels remain moderate so no significant Heat Index.

Most of us could really use some rain and it looks like we’ll get some relief soon. Rain chances peak on Sunday with a good chance for showers and storms. Some areas may even see beneficial rains of over 1″.

Intense heat is possible at times next week.

Air Quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups today. This includes the elderly and very young, along with the chronically ill, especially those with respiratory issues.

Today (KMOV)

