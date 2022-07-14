Advertisement

1 dead after motorcycle, passenger car crash on Highway 30

By Matt Woods
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A motorcycle rider was pronounced dead after an accident on westbound Highway 30 Thursday afternoon, police said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the accident involved a motorcycle and a passenger car. It happened between Interstate 270 and Highway 141.

The motorcycle rider was taken to Mercy Hospital South and pronounced dead there.

Details around the cause of the accident have not been released. The intersection of Interstate 270 and Highway 30 was backed up with traffic as of 3:30 p.m. It’s unclear how long traffic will be affected.

