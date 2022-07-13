Advertisement

Wildwood man charged with possessing 400 lbs. of meth, marks largest meth seizure in St. Louis DEA history

The DEA seized around 400 pounds of meth from a storage facility, the largest meth bust in the...
The DEA seized around 400 pounds of meth from a storage facility, the largest meth bust in the division's history.(U.S. Attorney, Eastern District of Missouri)
By Matt Woods
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Kolby L. Kristiansen of Wildwood was indicted by a grand jury after around 400 pounds of meth was found in a storage unit that Kristiansen was using.

Drug-sniffing K-9s alerted authorities to Kristiansen’s storage unit on June 29. Then, a federal search warrant was executed on July 1 at the storage unit. Authorities found three plastic containers containing suspected methamphetamine, charging documents say.

The containers weighed a total of 476 pounds, including the suspected meth and packaging materials. Kristiansen was charged with possession of meth with the intent to sell.

Michael A. Davis, special agent in charge of DEA’s St. Louis Division, said in a press release the seized drugs are valued at more than $1 million. That makes it the largest meth seizure in the St. Louis DEA division’s history.

Kristiansen, 68, was recently released from federal prison after serving time for similar charges back in 2014. A mugshot of Kristiansen was not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valentino Carpenter was charged in the suspected overdose death of St. Charles mother of three
Maryland Heights man charged in fentanyl overdose death of St. Charles mother of 3
eating disorders
Living Well: Eating Disorders
leopard cubs
Leopard cubs explore outdoor habitat
leopard cubs
Leopard cubs explore new home at STL Zoo