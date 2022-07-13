Weeds, bushes sprout from roof of closed downtown hotel

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Bushes and weeds can be seen sprouting from the roof of the vacant Millennium Hotel.

The once-bustling 28-story hotel that hosted hundreds of area high school proms and other events closed in 2014. The building has been deteriorating ever since. In October 2021, a chunk of the building was falling off and blowing in the wind. The city cited its then owners, who were based in Texas.

“They found that there were window panes that were broken and cracked, there was some exterior insulation stuff on the outside of the building, on the top and throughout, and some painting violations,” St. Louis Building Commissioner Frank Oswald said.

Monday night, News 4′s Cory Stark tweeted about the issue of the weeds, which got dozens of responses, including from the Citizen’s Service Bureau. Hours later, Oswald said the city plans to send inspectors to look at the roof.

Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office also weighed in, saying:

“While it’s unfortunate this key Downtown property has gone unused for some time, we are hopeful the private owners will consider taking steps to revitalize or sell this property to bring more visitors into Downtown St. Louis.”

