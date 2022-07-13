St. Louis City Police to begin briefings on violent crimes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Wednesday, the first weekly briefing from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department on violent crime incidents will be held.

The department plans to share any new information on violent crime from the previous week. These new weekly briefings from police will provide follow-up for families and communities looking for updates on the investigations of violence in their neighborhood.

The first meeting will be held at 11 a.m. online.

