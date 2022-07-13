Schnucks expanding deliveries through DoorDash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Schnucks is making it easier to get groceries to your doorstep.

The St. Louis-based supermarket chain is expanding deliveries through DoorDash, the service will now deliver Schnucks’ prepared foods from 25 stores in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. Originally, the partnership only included five stores.

DoorDash will deliver to addresses within 3.7 miles of dozens of Schnucks locations added to the list. The locations include the Central West End, Brentwood, Ballwin and Florissant.

Schnucks says more locations may be added in the future.

