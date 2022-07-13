Robert Thomas signs 8-year $65M contract extension

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Blues have signed forward Robert Thomas to an eight-year $65M contract extension on Wednesday for the 2023-24 season.

The 6ft, 218lb center was second on the team in points with 77 and led the team in assists with 57, which ranked him 12th in the NHL. Thomas was also one of nine players to score 20 or more goals last season, recording 164 points in 241 throughout his career.

In March and April, he had the longest consecutive point streak in the NHL at 17 games with eight goals and 21 assists. This was the longest streak by any Blues player under the age of 22 and the longest overall since Brett Hull set the franchise record at 25 games during the 1991-92 season.

Thomas won a Memorial Cup with the London Knights in 2016, a gold medal at the 2018 World Junior Championships, and a Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.