Purina Pooches in the Ballpark returns

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 17th annual Purina Pooches in the Ballpark game returns on Sunday, Sept. 4.

This is the only game where dogs can join their owners inside Busch Stadium. There are a limited number of tickets valid for one person and one dog, and fans can receive a pet goodie bag filled with Purina samples, coupons, and gear, and access to an all-you-can-eat buffet with complimentary beer, soda, and water.

Fans will also have the opportunity to walk their pooch in the pregame parade around the warning track and will receive a Nolan Arenado and pooch bobblehead.

To purchase tickets, visit cardinals.com/pooches.

