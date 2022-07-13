Advertisement

Purina Pooches in the Ballpark returns

(Source: KFVS)
(Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 17th annual Purina Pooches in the Ballpark game returns on Sunday, Sept. 4.

This is the only game where dogs can join their owners inside Busch Stadium. There are a limited number of tickets valid for one person and one dog, and fans can receive a pet goodie bag filled with Purina samples, coupons, and gear, and access to an all-you-can-eat buffet with complimentary beer, soda, and water.

Fans will also have the opportunity to walk their pooch in the pregame parade around the warning track and will receive a Nolan Arenado and pooch bobblehead.

To purchase tickets, visit cardinals.com/pooches.

