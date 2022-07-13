Police, feds raid North City motel tied to gang activity, source tells News 4
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police from St. Louis, City, County, and FBI agents raided a hotel in North City Tuesday afternoon.
Around 3:30 p.m., numerous people from law enforcement showed up at the North Western Inn on Natural Bridge. A source told News 4 the raid was related to gang activity being run out of the motel and that guns and drugs were seized.
A News 4 crew noticed numerous windows at the motel were broken.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.