Police, feds raid North City motel tied to gang activity, source tells News 4

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police from St. Louis, City, County, and FBI agents raided a hotel in North City Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., numerous people from law enforcement showed up at the North Western Inn on Natural Bridge. A source told News 4 the raid was related to gang activity being run out of the motel and that guns and drugs were seized.

A News 4 crew noticed numerous windows at the motel were broken.

