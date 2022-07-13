Advertisement

Police, feds raid North City motel tied to gang activity, source tells News 4

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police from St. Louis, City, County, and FBI agents raided a hotel in North City Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., numerous people from law enforcement showed up at the North Western Inn on Natural Bridge. A source told News 4 the raid was related to gang activity being run out of the motel and that guns and drugs were seized.

A News 4 crew noticed numerous windows at the motel were broken.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Louis region doctor testifies
Local voices testify before Senate Judiciary Committee about overturning of Roe v. Wade
Bullet in car in downtown St. Louis
Mid-day gunfire erupts in downtown St. Louis
Elmer
Meet Elmer! Our Pet of the Week
St. Louis Skyline with the Gateway Arch, Missouri-USA
National Association of College Admission will not hold convention in St. Louis due to Missouri abortion law