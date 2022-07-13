Advertisement

Parkway Schools offering counselors following death of student

By Deion Broxton
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Parkway School District is offering counselors for students Tuesday through Thursday after a rising sophomore died in a boating accident Sunday.

Kendall Johnson, 15, died in a boating accident at Table Rock Lake. Johnson played softball and hockey and attended Parkway West High School.

Counselors are available at the Parkway Welcome Center. District officials told News 4 they would make counselors available as needed going forward.

District officials said coping resources will be available in person, through video calling, email and phone due to students being out on summer break.

Students are planning a vigil for Johnson Wednesday night at Parkway West High School.

