Page to talk about Manchester’s plan to annex part of unincorporated St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Wednesday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is expected to talk about a proposal that calls for Manchester to expand its borders by annexing part of unincorporated St. Louis County.

Recently, the City of Manchester posted an image on its website showing a proposal to expand, adding 1,400 acres of land currently in unincorporated St. Louis County. If the plan goes through, Manchester would border Town and Country, Des Peres and a portion of Queeny Park.

Manchester says it would add around 6,500 residents, three schools, Love Park, and a West County EMS and Fire Safety House. The city says there would be no changes in services.

City officials say a question about annexation could appear on the ballot in April 2023.

