Advertisement

Page to talk about Manchester’s plan to annex part of unincorporated St. Louis County

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Wednesday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is expected to talk about a proposal that calls for Manchester to expand its borders by annexing part of unincorporated St. Louis County.

Recently, the City of Manchester posted an image on its website showing a proposal to expand, adding 1,400 acres of land currently in unincorporated St. Louis County. If the plan goes through, Manchester would border Town and Country, Des Peres and a portion of Queeny Park.

Manchester says it would add around 6,500 residents, three schools, Love Park, and a West County EMS and Fire Safety House. The city says there would be no changes in services.

City officials say a question about annexation could appear on the ballot in April 2023.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Proposed expansion of Manchester, Mo.
Page to talk about Manchester’s plan to annex part of unincorporated St. Louis County
St. Louis region doctor testifies
Local voices testify before Senate Judiciary Committee about overturning of Roe v. Wade
Elmer
Meet Elmer! Our Pet of the Week
St. Louis Skyline with the Gateway Arch, Missouri-USA
National Association of College Admission will not hold convention in St. Louis due to Missouri abortion law