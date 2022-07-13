Advertisement

Nick Leddy signs 4-year $16M contract

St. Louis Blues' Nick Leddy (4) and Colorado Avalanche's Logan O'Connor (25) chase after a...
St. Louis Blues' Nick Leddy (4) and Colorado Avalanche's Logan O'Connor (25) chase after a loose puck during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, May 21, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Blues decided to keep another key player by signing Nick Leddy to a four-year $16M contract on Wednesday.

This past season, the 6ft 205lb defenseman played in 20 games and recorded eight points (two goals, six assists). He was picked up by the Blues in a trade with Detroit on March 21, along with Luke Witkowski in exchange for Jake Walman, Oskar Sundqvist, and a 2nd round pick in the 2023 draft.

Leddy was drafted 16th overall by the Minnesota Wild in 2009. He also played for the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Islanders, and the Detroit Redwings. Leddy was a part of the Blackhawk’s Stanley Cup championship team in 2013.

