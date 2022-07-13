Nick Leddy signs 4-year $16M contract

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Blues decided to keep another key player by signing Nick Leddy to a four-year $16M contract on Wednesday.

This past season, the 6ft 205lb defenseman played in 20 games and recorded eight points (two goals, six assists). He was picked up by the Blues in a trade with Detroit on March 21, along with Luke Witkowski in exchange for Jake Walman, Oskar Sundqvist, and a 2nd round pick in the 2023 draft.

Leddy was drafted 16th overall by the Minnesota Wild in 2009. He also played for the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Islanders, and the Detroit Redwings. Leddy was a part of the Blackhawk’s Stanley Cup championship team in 2013.

