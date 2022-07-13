Maryland Heights man charged in fentanyl overdose death of St. Charles mother of 3

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man suspected of giving fentanyl to a St. Charles mother of three who died in June was indicted Wednesday.

Documents say on June 21, Valentino Carpenter, 37, sold two capsules containing fentanyl to the victim at her home on Lindenwood Avenue for $10. Officials believed that he was aware the children were inside the house during the distribution.

Three hours later, Carpenter warned the mother to not take the whole capsule, saying “you almost died last night.” Around 7:40 p.m., a neighbor heard the children screaming and entered the apartment, and found the victim dead on the couch. Reports say the children, ages 2, 4, and 2 months, were alone in a bedroom behind a baby gate after their mother’s death.

Police found one black and white capsule that tested positive for fentanyl and Facebook messages that showed the victim wanting to buy the drug. Carpenter was arrested on July 7 at his home and was charged on July 8 with distribution of a controlled substance.

“While the facts, in this case, are appalling, it is just one of many currently being investigated by law enforcement in the St. Louis area, and every case seems more tragic than the next,” U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming said.

The drug charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million, or both.

