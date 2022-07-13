Advertisement

Man killed in north St. Louis neighborhood marks 93rd murder in city

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are investigating an overnight north St. Louis shooting that left a man dead late Tuesday night.

According to St. Louis City police, a man was found shot to death in the 2500 block of Semple around 11: 15 p.m., marking the 93rd murder of the year

Comparing previous data from 2021, homicides are down by 6 percent. Homicides are down by 23 percent when comparing statistics from 2020.

