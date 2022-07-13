From the Lou and proud: Nelly double high-fives Pujols after Albert launches homer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It quite literally does not get any more St. Louis than this.

Still basking in the glow of his announcement that he will participate in the Home Run Derby at next week’s MLB All-Star Game, Albert Pujols tuned up for the upcoming exhibition competition by launching his sixth home run of the season in the second inning on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium.

Career home run No. 685 for Pujols came on a 0-1 pitch by Dodgers starter Mitch White. Pujols blasted the line drive an estimated 386 feet, clearing the left-field wall in the blink of an eye to give the Cardinals the early lead in the game.

Albert is heating up! pic.twitter.com/8F6jZjSP4b — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 13, 2022

The most noteworthy part of the moment for many St. Louisians, though, was what Pujols did after crossing home plate.

After exchanging greetings with a couple of teammates following the home run, Pujols headed straight for one of the Cardinals’ most recognizable fans. Seated in the front row near the St. Louis dugout, Nelly stood up and gave Pujols an emphatic double high-five from the other side of the safety netting.

Tweets describing the extremely-St. Louis scene immediately began circulating on social media, with virtually everyone agreeing that an Albert Pujols collab with Nelly at Busch Stadium is just about as 314 as you’re ever going to find.

Albert Pujols hitting a home run, rounding the bases and stopping to give the big double high five to Nelly is basically St. Louis at its most wholesome and pure. pic.twitter.com/8OrUIFvcBa — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) July 13, 2022

Albert Pujols just hit his 685th home run then high-fived Nelly through the netting lol — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) July 13, 2022

The Cardinals lead the Dodgers 6-5 in the seventh inning at Busch Stadium.

