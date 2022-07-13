Living Well: Eating disorders

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - 30% of St. Louis middle school and high school students are currently suffering or know someone who is suffering from an eating disorder according to the Missouri Eating Disorder Association’s Feed the Facts Program.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made circumstances worse. In today’s living well, Taylor Holt shares a new way to get access to care and tips for parents.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.