Leopard cubs explore outdoor habitat

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The three-month-old Amur leopard cubs went exploring in their outdoor habitat.

This is the second day the cubs got to check out their new digs. Zookeepers say the cubs are very energetic and interested in exploring while the mother keeps a watchful eye.

Anya and Irina now weigh about 15lbs each. They are eating more meat and nursing a little less and have received their baby vaccinations, according to Bircher.

