Girl critically wounded after being shot in the head in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 12-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after she was shot overnight.

The shooting happened near Bessie and Shreve Avenues in the Penrose neighborhood before midnight Tuesday. The girl, who was shot in the back of the head, was driven to a local hospital.

News 4 crews spotted officers looking for evidence in an SUV outside of the facility.

