Centralia Man sentenced to 240 months in prison for stealing firearms and illegal possession of firearms

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A Centralia man will be serving time for illegally carrying a stolen weapon and being a felon with a gun.

Documents show that on July 9, 2021, Ian Merideth, 38, admitted to burglarizing a home in Hoffman, Ill., and taking seven guns. Later that day, an officer attempted to arrest him for an outstanding warrant, but Merideth fired four rounds at the officer.

Merideth was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for possession of a stolen firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He received a $500 fine and was ordered to pay $200 in special assessment fees. Following his release, Merideth will spend three years on supervised release.

Attempted murder charges against him remain pending.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.