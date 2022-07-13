Amtrak and Kirkwood Train Station receive state support in FY 2023 Budget

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - Amtrak and the Kirkwood Train Station will be renovated after receiving a state investment from House Bills 3004 and 3020.

All of the funds will go towards the interior and exterior renovations to the station such as a new roof, heating, and cooling system, window and door restoration, restrooms, ticket counter, and a storage building. The investments will promote commercial and residential development and encourage more efficient mobility options in the metro area.

House Bill 3004 will include $13M to bring back the full Missouri River Runner Amtrak service across the state, and House Bill 3020 will use $2.5M in state matching funding for the Kirkwood Train Station. This federal money given by the state is in addition to the private funds raised by the Historic Train Station Foundation and the $1.5M Transportation Alternatives Grant from the East-West Gateway Council of Governments.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.