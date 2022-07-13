Alton business owner killed in crash in Jamaica

ALTON (KMOV) -- Yvonne Campbell, owner of My Just Desserts in Alton, died Wednesday morning after a crash while she was on vacation in Jamaica.

The community came together to mourn Campbell’s loss by placing flowers in front of My Just Desserts. The crash involved a bus and happened on Saturday.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses, such as getting Campbell’s body home.

My Just Desserts will be closed until further notice.

