56-year-old critically injured after crashing into Metro Bus

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 56-year-old man is in critical condition after rear-ending into two vehicles including a Metro Bus Tuesday evening.

According to police, a 56-year-old man was driving his Cadillac Deville on Maple Avenue when he turned right on Goodfellow Blvd where he rear-ended a Toyota Avalon. The impact pushed both cars north near Bartmer Avenue. Police said the 56-year-old then swerved and hit the front of a Metro Bus.

He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

