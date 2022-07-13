Advertisement

4Warn Weather: Sunny And Hot, Low Humidity

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather Discussion: A beautiful Summer day with seasonal temperatures and low humidity. The humidity levels will creep up beginning tomorrow.

The next chance for rain and storms is Friday night through Sunday, with the best chances between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will remain seasonable through Monday and then they’ll soar into the mid/upper 90s.

7 Day Forecast

