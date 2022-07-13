4Warn Weather: Heating Up next Few Days

Weather Discussion: Temperatures are creeping up the next few days and humidity slowly rising. It won’t be excessive heat, but Saturday does get hot in the mid 90s and could be hotter if there is less cloud cover than expected. But there is a 20% chance for isolated storms Saturday. then the rain chance increases Saturday night into Sunday with a 60% chance of showers and storms.

Intense heat is possible next week with mid to upper 90s and a heat index over 100 by mid-week.

