Advertisement

2 killed in St. Clair County crash

2 killed in Metro East crash
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were killed and a juvenile was airlifted following a Tuesday night crash on Route 158 in St. Clair County.

Just past 9:30 a.m., a car was heading west on Douglas Road near Route 158 when it drove through a stop sign, hitting another vehicle in the intersection.

A passenger inside the first car was killed after being ejected. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said the driver of the car that was hit was killed before they arrived and a juvenile was airlifted to a local hospital.

Two other juveniles were inside the second car but they were uninjured.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Violent crimes
St. Louis City Police to begin briefings on violent crimes
Man gunned down in North City
Man killed in north St. Louis neighborhood marks 93rd murder in city
Girl critically wounded after being shot in the head in north St. Louis
Girl critically wounded after being shot in the head in north St. Louis
Security cameras outside The Bay Bar and Lounge in Green Bay
Green Bay bar owner says he's being targeted by city