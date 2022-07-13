2 killed in St. Clair County crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were killed and a juvenile was airlifted following a Tuesday night crash on Route 158 in St. Clair County.

Just past 9:30 a.m., a car was heading west on Douglas Road near Route 158 when it drove through a stop sign, hitting another vehicle in the intersection.

A passenger inside the first car was killed after being ejected. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said the driver of the car that was hit was killed before they arrived and a juvenile was airlifted to a local hospital.

Two other juveniles were inside the second car but they were uninjured.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.