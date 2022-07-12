St. Charles Main Street business says nightlife hurts historic tourism destination; mayor calls it fearmongering

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Historic Main Street in St. Charles is a beacon of tourism for the region going back to the 1950s.

There are some business owners, like Steve Powell, who say that is under attack.

“We do not want to be like Washington Avenue, and Laclede’s Landing or any of those projects that brought those places gone by the wayside for those kind of activities,” Powell said Monday.

Powell said the problem is crime, large crowds and noise coming from bars on the north end of Main Street. He said it’s leading to vandalism and other crimes trickling down the south end, all the way to Ameristar Casino.

He wants to see Main Street cater to high-value visitors.

“[Someone] that has disposable income, appreciates the product we have and is here to enjoy as an experience,” Powell said.

Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said he’s tired of fearmongering over crime on Main Street.

“There is a lot of fabrication and I’m starting to take a lot of umbrage to that,” Borgmeyer said. “I’m trying to bring commerce to St. Charles.”

Borgmeyer said his administration’s efforts are already working.

Last month, the city council voted to remove the 50/50 ordinance meaning businesses don’t have to earn 50% of revenue from food to keep a liquor license.

“The night that passed, I got three calls from businesses wanting to move downtown,” Borgmeyer said.

He said he wants the COVID-19 pandemic to mark a reset. It is an area that holds 3,000 people; on some nights, 8,000 were people pouring into the streets last summer. That’s not what it looks like in 2022.

“A lot of people from St. Louis who never came to St. Charles came here because we weren’t close,” Borgmeyer explained. “They are still coming, so there is a new mix of people that some aren’t used to seeing. That’s fine. Everyone is welcome here. As long as they aren’t bad actors, they’re welcome.”

St. Charles Police Chief Ray Juengst said his officers are on standby. They do several patrols every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night. He said crime got out of control around 2016-17, but that climate doesn’t exist today. Juengst said what is changing is the type of crime and that’s a national trend, not something specific to St. Charles.

“We are seeing more violent crime when crime happens, but that’s the dynamic of society, not the dynamic of Main Street,” Chief Juengst said.

As for Powell, he said he wants a commitment to maintaining a quality of life and balance with tourism.

“We’re saying those bars need to control the clientele they have and they need to have marketing that encourages folks who are out to have a nice time on Main Street,” Powell said.

News 4 spoke with a dozen other businesses on Monday, asking for comment on camera. Those business and property owners were not available.

Juengst told News 4 that his department is transparent about crime. Anyone can view the department’s crime map by clicking here. The user can search by date and type of crime.

The final vote for rezoning Main Street will take place at next Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.