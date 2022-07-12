Science Center holds laser light show series

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Science Center is having laser light shows from July 8-17.

The McDonnell Planetarium’s Laser Show Series will make the music of different artists come to life in a 360-degree environment of light and sound. They will play music from Michael Jackson, Lizzo, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and more.

Tickets for non-members are $10.95, and tickets for members are $9.95. For more information about this event, click here.

