Science Center holds laser light show series
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Science Center is having laser light shows from July 8-17.
The McDonnell Planetarium’s Laser Show Series will make the music of different artists come to life in a 360-degree environment of light and sound. They will play music from Michael Jackson, Lizzo, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and more.
Tickets for non-members are $10.95, and tickets for members are $9.95. For more information about this event, click here.
