Reside in St. Louis: 115-year-old gothic church transformed into gorgeous home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A completely renovated 115-year-old gothic church is one of the most unique properties available in St. Louis.

Built in 1901, the renovated church is currently being used as a bed-and-breakfast. Each of the five rooms being used for the bed-and-breakfast has an en-suite luxury bathroom.

The building is located at 2501 Clifton Avenue. Its listing price currently sits at $1,500,000.

Click here to view the listing by Ted Wight.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.