Pujols announces he will participate in Home Run Derby

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Pujols was looking forward to letting the “cat out of the hat” himself with an Instagram post on Thursday, but the secret got out on Monday evening: The Cardinals slugger and arguable greatest of his generation would lace ‘em up one last time in the Home Run Derby at next week’s All-Star Game festivities in Los Angeles.

After the news leaked late Monday, Pujols confirmed the reports with a social media post on Tuesday afternoon formally announcing his impending participation in his fifth and final Home Run Derby on Monday, July 18 at Dodger Stadium.

The rumors are true. I’m back for one more Home Run Derby. See you in Hollywood! pic.twitter.com/H97IEIXAJ5 — Albert Pujols (@PujolsFive) July 12, 2022

Pujols last took part in a Home Run Derby in 2015. His last time in the event as a representative of the Cardinals came in 2009 when the All-Star Game was held at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

At 42 years old, Pujols will compete in Hollywood alongside a star-studded field that includes Juan Soto, Ronald Acuña and Kyle Schwarber, and two-time Derby champ Pete Alonso. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred selected Pujols to participate in the All-Star Game as a commissioner’s ‘Legends’ representative, as dictated by terms of the league’s new collective bargaining agreement with the MLB Players Association.

Since he’s going to be there anyway, Pujols decided he might as well enjoy the full experience in what he has said will be the final season of his illustrious big-league career.

“To be back in the All-Star Game and to have an opportunity to be asked again to be part of the Home Run Derby... is pretty awesome,” Pujols told the media Monday night after the Cardinals’ 6-1 win over the Phillies at Busch Stadium.

“I’m truly blessed to be able to do it,” Pujols continued. “Hopefully I can put on a good show for the fans.”

