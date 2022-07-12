North County family searches for answers after former CBC football star is shot dead in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A North County family is left searching for answers a week after their son was shot and killed in a downtown parking lot.

“Damion was not a kid that you would think would pull a ticket of being murdered and murdered in the way he was,” An’namarie Baker said.

Damion Baker, 25, a former CBC High School football star, came back to his roots in St. Louis looking to kickstart his adult life.

“A couple of months before graduation, he called me and he said ‘you know, I just changed my mind, mom. I wanna come back home and I wanna do construction,’ like his dad. His dad was Local 42,” An’namarie Baker said.

An’namarie Baker, Damion’s mother, said on Sunday, July 3, she got some of the worst news of her life.

“There was this very authoritative knock on my door. I literally can’t, it woke the entire house up. There were two detectives at the door, who asked me if I was Damion’s mother, did he drive, what type of car he drive, and that there was an incident, and he had been shot. Then, the gentleman, the detective, advised me he did not make it,” An’namarie Baker explained.

Damion Baker was shot and killed in a parking lot south of Busch Stadium across the street from Paddy O’s Sports Bar. His mother said he was out enjoying a night with close friends.

“There was some indication that somebody was trying to steal the car, Damion ensues in an altercation with that person, and then there were shots being fired,” An’namarie Baker said.

That’s all the Baker family knows. Now, they’re demanding more answers about the circumstances surrounding his death.

“There’s a mother, there’s a father, there’s an aunt, there’s a person out there somewhere that can help me ease this pain. Having justice for Damion,” An’namarie Baker added.

Justice, and Damion’s legacy, something his mother said will live on in this community forever.

“The overwhelming love and support, the village he was creating, he was creating his own little village. He just impacted so many people’s lives,” An’namarie Baker said.

News 4 has requested all police and public surveillance video surrounding the intersection where Damion Baker is believed to be shot and killed. For now, police are asking for the public’s help to find the person or people responsible.

