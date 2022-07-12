National Association of College Admission will not hold convention in St. Louis due to Missouri abortion law

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A national organization says it will not hold its convention in St. Louis in response to Missouri’s new law banning most abortions statewide.

The National Association of College Admission Counseling (NACAC) sent News 4 a statement confirming St. Louis is no longer in the running due to the trigger law that went into place when the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. Mayor Tishaura Jones tweeted a response to the announcement.

“She also noted that St. Louis and Columbus, Ohio, were no longer being considered.”



This isn’t the first convention the state of MO has lost due to abortion bans, and unfortunately, it won’t be the last. #AbortionBansAreBadForBusiness https://t.co/ouMlDLjFrL — Tishaura O. Jones (@tishaura) July 12, 2022

The NACAC says its three-day conference this year will host more than 6,000 in-person attendees and 1,500 virtual college admission counseling professionals from around the world.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.