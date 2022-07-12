Advertisement

National Association of College Admission will not hold convention in St. Louis due to Missouri abortion law

St. Louis Skyline with the Gateway Arch, Missouri-USA
St. Louis Skyline with the Gateway Arch, Missouri-USA(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jul. 12, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A national organization says it will not hold its convention in St. Louis in response to Missouri’s new law banning most abortions statewide.

The National Association of College Admission Counseling (NACAC) sent News 4 a statement confirming St. Louis is no longer in the running due to the trigger law that went into place when the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. Mayor Tishaura Jones tweeted a response to the announcement.

The NACAC says its three-day conference this year will host more than 6,000 in-person attendees and 1,500 virtual college admission counseling professionals from around the world.

