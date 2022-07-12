Missouri lawmakers call for special session on new abortion ruling

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri democratic lawmakers are calling for a special session to clarify Missouri’s new abortion law.

A trigger law went into effect when Roe v. Wade was overturned in June effectively banning abortion in the state. The lawmakers have sent a letter to Gov. Mike Parson stating, “medical providers and legal experts across Missouri have expressed concern and confusion regarding the legality of contraception and the definition of a medical emergency as it relates to Ectopic pregnancies.”

Democratic lawmakers like Senator Lauren Arthur say clarification on the parameters for medical emergencies is needed and if doctors are legally protected.

“In the last few weeks, I have heard from doctors who want to provide the very best care for their patients, but they know that there is enough uncertainty in the law that it may put them or expose them to some legal risk.”

Representative Nick Schroer agrees.

“There have been some cases that could require the Missouri legislature to come in and define what does that entail?” Schroer said. “And I think right now a medical emergency, based on how broad it is could allow someone at 20-30 weeks who has a mental break down could obtain an abortion. That’s where I think we could go in for a special session.”

Parson himself has said there needs to be clarity on these issues. Currently, the Department of Health and Human Services is working to provide more clarification.

