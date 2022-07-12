Mid-day gunfire erupts in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People were scrambling for cover and sheltering in place when gunfire rang out around noon Tuesday at North 15th Street and Olive Street in downtown St. Louis. Residents of Skyline Apartments told us they heard a barrage of gunfire.

“I was on Facetime with my friend and the next thing you know I heard gunshots, sporadic gunshots, back to back to back. It sounded like the biggest gun I ever heard,” said Tracy, who asked us not to use her last name.

According to police, three men in a Dodge Charger pulled onto 15th Street and stopped. Police said one of the occupants got out and started shooting at a person walking.

No one was hit by the gunfire but the bullets left three holes in a Nissan Rogue, including a bullet hole in one of the tires.

“I came out and said what’s going on and they said that a car got shot up and I said that’s my car,” said Kabrina Madgett, who owns the SUV.

One bullet went through the window of a downstairs apartment, but the woman and children living there weren’t hurt.

Police towed away the Dodge Charger the suspect had driven to the scene. Leaving the vehicle behind for the police to find is a strong indication the vehicle may have been stolen. Investigators said the suspects were last seen going into a nearby apartment building.

